Michael Q. Simonds Sells 27,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 2,603,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

