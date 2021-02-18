Insider Selling: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Sells 12,300 Shares of Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,300 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $211,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $713,227.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gabi Seligsohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $219,794.96.

Shares of DSPG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,688. The company has a market capitalization of $386.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 472.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 316,038 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DSP Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in DSP Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in DSP Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

