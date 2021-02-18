TokenPay Achieves Market Cap of $867,488.22 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $867,488.22 and approximately $172,429.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,593.68 or 0.99922364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00044710 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00156393 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001614 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,983,779 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

