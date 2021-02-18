Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.51. Insperity posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSP. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSP traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $77.99. 142,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94. Insperity has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $95.78.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.