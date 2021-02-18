National Bank Financial Increases Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$40.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of QBR.B traded up C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.29. 608,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$25.00 and a twelve month high of C$34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

