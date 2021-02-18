International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report sales of $2.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.03.

IFF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.86. The company had a trading volume of 152,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,239,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average of $117.65. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $282,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.