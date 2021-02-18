Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Astronics (ATRO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO):

2/18/2021 – Astronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ATRO traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 201,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,489. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $500.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Astronics by 1,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 808,015 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

