Richard A. Maue Sells 15,822 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CR stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $82.48. The stock had a trading volume of 203,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,318. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.