Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $2,107,125.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $571,038.58.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.33. 888,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,979. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -344.37 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.44. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

