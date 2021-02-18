Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman Sells 25,000 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,228. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.38. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.63, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Match Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Match Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $1,111,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

