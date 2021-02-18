Chee Chew Sells 1,672 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TWLO stock traded up $20.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $432.63. The company had a trading volume of 201,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,531. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $441.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.