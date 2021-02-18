Shawn Henry Sells 7,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $3,295,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.25. 161,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,938. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.49 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.32.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

