Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Trading 8.4% Higher

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $5.40. 10,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 105,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85.

In other news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $55,791.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $171,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.84% of Trio-Tech International worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

