Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 212,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,665. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

