Altitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) Trading Up 16.6%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)’s stock price was up 16.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 1,029,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 767% from the average daily volume of 118,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTUU. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

