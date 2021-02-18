Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.99

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 6946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

REMYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

