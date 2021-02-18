Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) shot up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.57. 4,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 209,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,354 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,282 over the last 90 days.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

