Wunong Net Technology (NYSE:WNW) Trading 12.6% Higher

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW) traded up 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $19.01. 97,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,272,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wunong Net Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, through its subsidiary Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd offers online retail of foods products in China. It primarily sells green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. The company sells food products through its online retail store.

