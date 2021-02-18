Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.00

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 6950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Investec lowered Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

