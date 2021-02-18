Observer (OBSR) Market Cap Tops $17.63 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Observer has traded up 65.6% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $17.63 million and $46.45 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

