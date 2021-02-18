pulltherug.finance One Day Volume Reaches $26,128.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $104,831.85 and approximately $26,128.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 90.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can now be purchased for $11.11 or 0.00021504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.19 or 0.00375919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00059843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00078553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00084836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00083570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.73 or 0.00435031 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.15 or 0.85384590 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Token Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RUGZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.