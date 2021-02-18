Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend payment by 14.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.89. 32,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,274. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

