British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7462 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

British American Tobacco has decreased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BTI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.57. 93,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in British American Tobacco stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 454,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,000. British American Tobacco makes up 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

