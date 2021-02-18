Castweet Price Tops $0.16 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $290,539.06 and $116,393.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.38 or 0.00656972 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000134 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00112487 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000774 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

