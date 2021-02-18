Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interface.

Shares of Interface stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $658.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Interface by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 793.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after buying an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Interface by 866.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 556,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

