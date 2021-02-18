Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.25–0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.1-344.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.48 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.12–0.1 EPS.

EVBG stock traded up $3.71 on Thursday, reaching $140.37. 50,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.86. Everbridge has a one year low of $90.66 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.69.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $382,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,124 shares of company stock worth $2,771,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

