$83.30 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will report $83.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $89.00 million. DZS posted sales of $77.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $295.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $300.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $323.41 million, with estimates ranging from $316.82 million to $330.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DZS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on DZS from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DZS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

DZS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 4,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $377.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DZS by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

