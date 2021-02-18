Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Weak Earnings

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $66.66 and last traded at $69.89. 91,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 926,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 38.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,977 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 32.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,579,000 after buying an additional 1,383,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,448,000 after buying an additional 150,456 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,529,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,740,000 after buying an additional 87,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

