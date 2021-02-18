Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TMX Group (TMXXF)

TMX Group (OTCMKTS: TMXXF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/10/2021 – TMX Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/10/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $148.00 to $149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – TMX Group was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $151.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TMXXF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.38. 718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15. TMX Group Limited has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $109.85.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

