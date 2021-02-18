TD Securities Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$33.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.18.

Shares of FM traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.20. 1,843,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$27.15. The company has a market cap of C$18.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

