Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

BWG traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.59. 55 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,381. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.44.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

