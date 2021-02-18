Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
NYSE PAI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
See Also: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.