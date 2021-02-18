Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE PAI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

