Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

MHF traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,067. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

