Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of SBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 2,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,907. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

