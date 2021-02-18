Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Monetta Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.0% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 20.8% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $11.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,116.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,886.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,690.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

