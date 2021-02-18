Crossvault Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Intel by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 1,537.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $250.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

