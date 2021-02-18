Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Director Purchases $20,170.00 in Stock

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Director Louis J. Trubiano acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $20,170.00.

RNDB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,642. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.59). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 477,000 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Randolph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.