PancakeSwap (CAKE) 1-Day Volume Hits $353.27 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $353.27 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $12.98 or 0.00025052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 127.3% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.00373141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00059941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00078731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00085013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.21 or 0.00436451 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,495.91 or 0.85851546 BTC.

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 188,755,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,911,545 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

