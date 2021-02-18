Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $4.85 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $29.74 million and $10.93 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $4.85 or 0.00009356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,828.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $705.03 or 0.01360306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.70 or 0.00464418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00035409 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004123 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003828 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,133,180 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

