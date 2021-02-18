Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.36-1.46 for the period.

COLD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,067. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

