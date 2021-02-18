KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.79

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 9694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KZMYY. Liberum Capital cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

