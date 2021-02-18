SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.30

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 17140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGSOY. Morgan Stanley downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.61.

SGS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

