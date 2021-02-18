SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.30

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 17140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGSOY. Morgan Stanley downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.61.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

