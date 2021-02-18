Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.24

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 30333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

