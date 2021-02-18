First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.97

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.97 and last traded at $68.48, with a volume of 412716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101,373 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.