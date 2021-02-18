Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.10

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 9368303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 80,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

