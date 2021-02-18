Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.15

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.15 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 3093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.
Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).
