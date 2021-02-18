Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.15

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.15 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 3093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.