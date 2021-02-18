DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.95 million and $938.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00018884 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000482 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 245.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,428,085 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

