Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.09 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Truist increased their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,592. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,499. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.44 and its 200-day moving average is $161.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

