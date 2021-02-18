ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.35

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.35 and last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 3509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,977,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $26,300.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,279,928.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,788 in the last ninety days. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,052,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 342,258 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

