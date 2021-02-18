Analysts Expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.25. QAD posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million.

QADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

QAD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. QAD has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 417.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other QAD news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QAD by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QAD by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 236,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of QAD by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of QAD by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.